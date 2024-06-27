We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Commvault Systems (CVLT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $120.02, demonstrating a +1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.
The data-management software company's shares have seen an increase of 6.73% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $214.47 million, indicating an 8.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $910 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.42% and +8.43%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.05 of its industry.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.