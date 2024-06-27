We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toast (TOST) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Toast (TOST - Free Report) closed at $25.72, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.
The restaurant software provider's shares have seen an increase of 8.84% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Toast is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 89.47%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 25.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.21% and +26.71%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.83% higher. Toast presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.