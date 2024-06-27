Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Louisiana-Pacific (
LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) standing at $82.39, reflecting a -0.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.
The home construction supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 6.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
The upcoming earnings release of Louisiana-Pacific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.02, reflecting a 267.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $814.05 million, up 33.23% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.81% and +17.03%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.02, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that LPX has a PEG ratio of 10.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry held an average PEG ratio of 6.91.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
