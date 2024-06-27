We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) closed at $38.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.
Shares of the poultry producer witnessed a gain of 4.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.57% higher. Right now, Pilgrim's Pride possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Pilgrim's Pride's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.95, so one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that PPC has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.