Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed at $20.28, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 4.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Hercules Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 3.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.99 million, up 7.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $503.7 million, indicating changes of -0.96% and +9.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.2.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
