Image: Bigstock
Wingstop (WING) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Wingstop (WING - Free Report) standing at $426.22, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 9.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.78, signifying a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $140.87 million, indicating a 31.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $588.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.1% and +27.87%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.29% upward. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Wingstop is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 124.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.23.
Also, we should mention that WING has a PEG ratio of 5.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
