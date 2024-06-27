Superior Group (SGC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Superior Group (
SGC Quick Quote SGC - Free Report) standing at $18.97, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the uniform maker had lost 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $136.6 million, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $567.2 million, representing changes of +38.89% and +4.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Superior Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Superior Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.
Also, we should mention that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
