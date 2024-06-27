We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $10.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teladoc in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.35, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $649.56 million, down 0.44% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, indicating changes of +21.64% and +1.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.