Nike (NKE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2024, Nike (
NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.61 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.88 billion, representing a surprise of -2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- North America: $5.28 billion compared to the $5.46 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.29 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Brand-Nike: $12.15 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.31 billion. Geographic Revenue- North America- Equipment: $293 million versus $207.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.2% change. Revenue- Converse: $480 million compared to the $556.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions: $11 million compared to the $12.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year. Revenue- Corporate: -$23 million versus -$2.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -264.3% change. Revenue- Footwear: $8.24 billion compared to the $8.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Revenue- Equipment: $578 million compared to the $454.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.4% year over year. Revenue- Apparel: $3.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. View all Key Company Metrics for Nike here>>>
Shares of Nike have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
