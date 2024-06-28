Back to top

Company News for Jun 28, 2024

  • McCormick & Co. Inc.’s ((MKC - Free Report) ) shares surged 4.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.
  • Shares of Acuity Brands Inc. ((AYI - Free Report) ) gained 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.10.
  • Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ((JEF - Free Report) ) climbed 6.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.
  • Concentrix Corp.’s ((CNXC - Free Report) ) shares jumped 8.2% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62.

