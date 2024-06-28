3 Meeder Mutual Funds to Buy for Robust Returns

Meeder Investment Management, based in Dublin, Oh has been operating since 1974 and manages over $150 billion in assets. Meeder provides a variety of investment options, such as mutual funds, investment portfolios, managed accounts, retirement plan services, and cash management solutions. The company collaborates closely with clients and financial advisors to develop investment strategies. By prioritizing values like integrity, results-driven focus, relationship building, continuous improvement, and discipline in their operations, Meeder's dedication to these principles guarantees a customer-centric approach and strong business practices that make it a reliable choice for investment.
Investing in Meeder mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Meeder mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Meeder Funds - Spectrum Fund ( SRUAX Quick Quote SRUAX - Free Report) invests in fixed-income securities across all maturity ranges and credit ratings, as well as cash equivalent securities. SRUAX advisors also invest in common and preferred stocks, along with underlying funds such as domestic and foreign mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts.
Robert S. Meeder has been the lead manager of SRUAX since Jan 2, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (5.9%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (2.8%) and NVIDIA Corp (2.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
SRUAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.8% and 9.3%, respectively. SRUAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.08%.
Meeder Muirfield Fund ( FLMAX Quick Quote FLMAX - Free Report) invests in common and preferred stocks. FLMAX advisors also invest in index funds and index-based investments.
Robert S. Meederhas been the lead manager of FLMAX since Aug 10, 1988. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (5.5%) and NVIDIA Corp (2.9%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
FLMAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.7% and 10.4%, respectively. FLMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%.
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Adviser ( DYGAX Quick Quote DYGAX - Free Report) invests in equity securities. DYGAX advisors choose to invest in common and preferred stocks, as well as fixed-income securities.
Joseph Bell has been the lead manager of DYGAX since Mar 31, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (5.5%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (4.3%) and Mastercard Inc (3.5%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
DYGAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.7% and 12.1%, respectively. DYGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%.
