Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BRP (DOOO - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>

BRP Inc. (DOOO) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services restaurants