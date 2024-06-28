We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons Why You Should Bet on Rollins (ROL) Stock Right Now
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) stock has performed well over the past year, appreciating 16.5%, and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.
What Makes ROL an Attractive Pick?
Solid Rank: Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors.
Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for 2024 has moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revisions, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has climbed 1%.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Rollins has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in one of the trailing four quarters and matched thrice, delivering an average beat of 4.2%.
Strong Growth Prospects: The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of 73 cents reflects 7.4% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 8.2% growth in 2023.
Growth Factors: ROL has developed its operating platform in a way that increases cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiency, and facilitates swift customer service delivery. The company’s real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage.
The demand environment for this leading pest and termite control services provider is currently in good shape across all its business lines. Revenues increased 13.7% year over year in the first quarter of 2024. Residential, commercial and termite business lines registered 16.5%, 11.4%, and 11.7% growth, respectively.
Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underlines its business confidence. It paid dividends of $264.3 million, $211.6 million, and $208.7 million in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
