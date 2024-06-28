Marvell Technology (MRVL) Upgrades Its Alaska Portfolio

Marvell Technology ( MRVL Quick Quote MRVL - Free Report) shares have climbed 14% year to date, reflecting investors’ confidence in the company’s strong financials and innovative product line.
MRVL is benefiting from robust demand across its electro-optics portfolio, which includes pulse amplitude modulation (“PAM”), digital signal processors (“DSP”), trans-impedance amplifiers and ZR data center interconnect products.
Adding to its wide array of electro-optics portfolio, Marvell Technology has launched the Alaska A 1.6T PAM4 DSP for active electrical cables (AECs). This pioneering technology is developed for 200G/lane-based accelerated networking architecture.
Key features of the Alaska A 1.6T AEC DSP include an advanced digital equalizer with Feed Forward, Decision Feedback and Maximum Likelihood Sequence Detection. Moreover, it is optimized for QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors. It has retiming, gearboxing and SDK support. The Alaska A 1.6T PAM4 DSP also has more than a three-meter reach at 200G. It also features DSP-based 200G PAM4 SerDes.
Organizations aiming to make their data center racks more efficient due to the growing AI and ML workload can adopt Marvell Technology’s Alaska A 1.6T PAM4 DSP. The product will also see demand among customers who are looking for high-bandwidth connectivity in their existing network architecture. The Alaska A 1.6T PAM4 DSP is capable of transforming short-reach copper interconnect networks to meet high bandwidth needs.
MRVL Benefits From Its Innovative Portfolio
Marvell Technology's DSPs are gaining significant traction among its customer base. These DSPs are being integrated into products released or demoed by leading companies, such as
Amphenol ( APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) , Juniper Networks ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) and TE Connectivity ( TEL Quick Quote TEL - Free Report) .
To deliver next-generation networking infrastructure, Amphenol has been using MRVL's Alaska A DSPs in its AEC interconnect products. TE Connectivity has Marvell Technology’s 224 Gbps DSP SerDes silicon integrated into its cabled backplane architecture plus over-the-board near-chip connectivity’s demo version. Juniper Networks’ 800ZR solution has 800G Marvell Orion coherent DSPs integrated into it.
The high demand for Marvell’s DSPs, PAM4 and ZR electro-optics driven by growing AI workloads, high-performance computing and next-generation networking is improving MRVL’s data center end market revenues. In the first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, its data center end market revenues surged 87% year over year and 7% sequentially.
Marvell Technology Faces Macroeconomic Challenges
Although Marvell Technology's data center end market segment shows signs of recovery, its other segments remain down, including enterprise networking, carrier and automotive markets.
Soft industry demand and inventory correction are weighing down MRVL’s enterprise networking and carrier end markets. Enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.
The automotive segment is experiencing a broad inventory correction. Moreover, the weakening consumer spending amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties is likely to continue hurting the company’s sales across the consumer end market.
Conclusion
MRVL’s investments in products that form the backbone of AI, high-performance computing and networking will contribute to its growth in the long run. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marvell Technology’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward from $1.36 to $1.39 in the past 30 days.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's near-term prospects look gloomy due to the headwinds that it is facing across its end market segments.
