industry's 4.9% decline.
Energous (WATT) Forms Partnership to Deploy Wireless Solution
Energous Corporation (WATT - Free Report) recently joined forces with Annukin, Ecobyte and Peak Technologies to accelerate the deployment of its over-the-air (OTA) wireless power network solutions globally.
Energous’ OTA wireless power transmitters are designed to create wireless power networks for Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This facilitates the charging of multiple IoT devices simultaneously without the requirement for wires and disposable batteries. The transmitters are compatible with several asset and inventory tracking and management devices like retail sensors, asset trackers, air quality monitors, electronic shelf labels, motion detectors and others.
Annukin, which specializes in cutting-edge IoT solutions, will serve as Energous’ IT services and consulting partner in Latin America. Lately, the company conducted a successful Proof of Concept for WATT and built an asset tracking and management system that is capable of enhancing the coverage of asset tracking by more than 92%.
Ecobyte develops supply-chain visibility solutions that help in tracking multi-use packaging assets in food, retail and manufacturing sectors. Per the deal, the company will serve as an Energous system integration partner in Europe. Ecobyte will provide a comprehensive asset-tracking solution for improving clients’ supply-chain visibility.
Peak Technologies provides advanced technology solutions that optimize warehouse operations and business processes. The company will serve as a system integration partner and value-added reseller for Energous. It will offer an end-to-end asset-tracking solution for customers in Europe and North America.
Other Notable Partnerships
Energous remains focused on strategic collaborations with other companies to boost and expand its product offerings. The company’s collaboration with Velociti is aimed at deploying its wireless power network solution across retail, logistics, healthcare and warehousing applications markets. Also, it partnered with SATO Holdings to develop next-generation smart-store applications.
The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s focus on developing advanced technology solutions and efforts to expand its customer base through collaborations should foster growth in the quarters ahead.
In the past month, the company’s shares have lost 21.7% compared with the industry’s 4.9% decline.
