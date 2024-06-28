5 Top Ranked Classic Value Stocks for June 2024

VIDEO (1:00) - Running a Stock Screen For Strong Value Stocks (8:40) - Tracey’s Top Picks For Your Portfolio Right Now (21:10) - Episode Roundup: BASF, F, KBH, PVH, UHS Podcast@Zacks.com
Welcome to Episode #373 of the Value Investor Podcast.
Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks
, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Value Investor portfolio
The large cap indexes are hitting new all-time highs again driven by new highs in the Magnificent 7 stocks. None of those stocks are cheap and many other growth stocks seem stretched on valuations as well.
Are there ANY classic value stocks out there right now?
What Are Classic Value Stocks?
There is a difference between your basic value stock, which might mean a low P/E or P/S ratio and “classic” value. Classic value is defined as having low ratios in ALL five of the value ratios including P/E, P/S, P/B, P/CF and the PEG ratio.
This is going to be a much smaller group of stocks with that many fundamentals thrown together. It’s hard enough to get a low P/E or a P/S ratio under 1.0. But to have five different fundamentals dirt cheap is tough.
Screening for Classic Value Stocks
Zacks has a fantastic premium screen that combines all five fundamentals with the top Ranks of #1 (Strong Buys) and #2 (Buys) and the top Value Style Scores of A and B.
It also looks for stocks over $5 a share because we don’t want penny stocks.
This is a very narrow screen that has usually returned anywhere from 5 to 20 stocks over the years.
This screen returned 16 stocks this time even with the indexes hitting new highs.
5 Top Ranked Classic Value Stocks for 2024 1. BASF SE ( BASFY Quick Quote BASFY - Free Report)
BASF’s company tag line is “We create chemistry.” This global, large cap chemical company is dirt cheap.
BASF has a forward P/E of 14.2 and a PEG ratio of just 0.99. That PEG ratio gets it into the screen just under the line as it looks for a PEG of 1.0 or less.
BASF also pays a dividend which is yielding 5.2% on Zacks.com and 7.3% on YahooFinance.
Should a chemical company like BASF be on your value stock watch list?
2. Ford Motor Company ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report)
Ford has been a cheap stock for several years. It trades with a forward P/E of just 6. But it also has a PEG ratio of just 0.78. Growth and value is a powerful combination.
Ford also pays a dividend, currently yielding 5%.
Should Ford be on your value stock watch list?
3. KB Home ( KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report)
KB Home is one of the large national homebuilders. Homebuilders have been cheap stocks all year even as the shares have rallied. KB Home has a forward P/E of 8.4 and a PEG ratio of 0.7.
It also pays a dividend, yielding 1.4%.
Is it too late to buy the homebuilders like KB Home?
4. PVH Corp. ( PVH Quick Quote PVH - Free Report)
PVH Corp. has gotten cheaper in 2024 as the shares have fallen 10% year-to-date. PVH, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has a forward P/E of 10. But it still has both growth and value as it’s PEG ratio is just 0.9.
PVH also pays a dividend but it’s yielding just 0.1%.
5. Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report)
Universal Health Services operates hospitals, outpatient and behavioral healthcare facilities. Shares of Universal Health Services are trading near their 52-week highs but it’s still cheap with a forward P/E of 13.6. It has a PEG ratio of 0.9.
Universal Health Services also pays a dividend, yielding 0.4%. It is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
Should value investors have Universal Health Services on their watch list?
What Else Should You Know About Classic Value Stocks this Summer?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
