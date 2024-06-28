Powell Industries (POWL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Powell Industries (
POWL Quick Quote POWL - Free Report) reached $143.40, with a +0.92% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.
The energy equipment company's shares have seen a decrease of 31.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Powell Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $217.37 million, reflecting a 13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $888.12 million, indicating changes of +119.42% and +27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Powell Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Powell Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.39.
It's also important to note that POWL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Powell Industries (POWL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) reached $143.40, with a +0.92% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.
The energy equipment company's shares have seen a decrease of 31.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Powell Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $217.37 million, reflecting a 13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $888.12 million, indicating changes of +119.42% and +27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Powell Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Powell Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.39.
It's also important to note that POWL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.