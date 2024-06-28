We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intuit (INTU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $657.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software have appreciated by 15.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.86, indicating a 12.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.08 billion, indicating a 13.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.83 per share and a revenue of $16.19 billion, representing changes of +16.88% and +12.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Intuit boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Intuit is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.34.
One should further note that INTU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.5.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.