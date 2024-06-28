We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) ending at $12.89, denoting a -0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 billion, up 55.35% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion, indicating changes of +70.83% and +52.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.23% increase. Nu Holdings Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.02.
Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
