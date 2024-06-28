We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.07, demonstrating a -1.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 11.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Fuels in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.85 million, reflecting a 43.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $51.97 million, indicating changes of +8.33% and +37.01%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Energy Fuels is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.