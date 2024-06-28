We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed at $110.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 5.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.33 billion, showing a 4.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $55.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. TJX presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TJX is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.27, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.96 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.