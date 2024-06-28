Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Ulta Beauty (
ULTA Quick Quote ULTA - Free Report) standing at $385.87, reflecting a -0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
Shares of the beauty products retailer witnessed a gain of 0.1% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.52, showcasing an 8.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.62 billion, indicating a 3.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.77 per share and revenue of $11.56 billion, which would represent changes of -1% and +3.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% lower within the past month. Ulta Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Ulta Beauty is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.39, so one might conclude that Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
