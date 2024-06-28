We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.15, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 21.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, signifying shifts of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
With respect to valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.65.
It is also worth noting that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Furniture industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.