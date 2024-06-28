Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Toyota Motor Corporation (
TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $204.97, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.12%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $72.48 billion, indicating a 5.69% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.07 per share and revenue of $319.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.94% and +2.37%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.31% downward. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.05 for its industry.
We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $204.97, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.12%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $72.48 billion, indicating a 5.69% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.07 per share and revenue of $319.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.94% and +2.37%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.31% downward. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.05 for its industry.
We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.