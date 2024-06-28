We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw PPL (PPL - Free Report) ending at $27.65, denoting a -0.36% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 2.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPL in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.91 billion, up 4.73% from the year-ago period.
PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $8.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.88% and -0.62%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, PPL holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.97, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, PPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.