Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

ACGL Quick Quote ACGL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $100.89, demonstrating a -0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.
The property and casualty insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 0.38% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arch Capital Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.16, marking a 12.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.9 billion, indicating a 21.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.55 per share and a revenue of $16 billion, signifying shifts of +1.18% and +18.58%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Arch Capital Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.
Investors should also note that ACGL has a PEG ratio of 1.73 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

