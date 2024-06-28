Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) standing at $13.69, reflecting a -0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 7.9% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting an 800% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $258.34 million, reflecting a 23.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +81.25% and +20.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.02.
It's also important to note that LSPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
