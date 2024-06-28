Badger Meter (BMI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) ending at $186.35, denoting a +0.11% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a loss of 3.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 28.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $199.75 million, indicating a 13.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $799.07 million, which would represent changes of +23.89% and +13.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Badger Meter is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 47.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.73.
We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Badger Meter (BMI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) ending at $186.35, denoting a +0.11% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a loss of 3.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 28.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $199.75 million, indicating a 13.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $799.07 million, which would represent changes of +23.89% and +13.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Badger Meter is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 47.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.73.
We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.