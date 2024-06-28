Camtek (CAMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report) standing at $125.24, reflecting a +1.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 17.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 44.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.45 million, showing a 37.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million, which would represent changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Camtek possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Camtek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.25. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.
One should further note that CAMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
