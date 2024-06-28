We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM - Free Report) closed at $4.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the silver and gold miner had lost 21.67% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fortuna Silver Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 600% increase from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Fortuna Silver Mines possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Fortuna Silver Mines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.19. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.11 of its industry.
The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.