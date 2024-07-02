Baker Hughes (BKR) Launches 3 New Hydrogen Measurement Solutions

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) ), a leading energy technology company, has introduced three cutting-edge gas, flow and moisture measurement sensor technologies. These innovations are aimed at enhancing safety performance and boosting productivity across various energy and industrial sectors, particularly in hydrogen applications.
The newly launched technologies can be utilized by customers in diverse sectors such as hydrogen, oil and gas, metals, chemicals, biogas, power generation, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. This broad applicability highlights the versatility and critical importance of these advancements in modern industrial operations.
The New Technologies XMTCpro: This gas concentration monitoring solution promises advanced levels of reliability and accuracy. Key features include real-time error detection and enhanced signal measurement for rapid response in a thermal conductivity-based binary gas analyzer. The Safety Integrity Level (SIL)-certified XMTCpro is designed to resist contamination, thus requiring minimal maintenance, which is a significant advantage for continuous operation in harsh environments. HygroPro XP: Engineered to quickly and accurately measure moisture in gases and hydrocarbon liquids across a wide dew point range, the HygroPro XP boasts a compact explosion-proof enclosure, live temperature and pressure sensors, and HART communication capabilities. This makes it an ideal choice for hydrogen transportation, storage, end-use and production applications, including measuring trace moisture in electrolyzer production, where precise moisture control is critical. T5MAX Transducer: With a focus on ultrasonic flow meter performance, the T5MAX Transducer is said to deliver a significant improvement in signal strength across gas flow measurement applications, including hydrogen. For low-flow rate applications, where capturing accurate measurements can be challenging, the T5MAX provides a longer flow path length, resulting in greater accuracy. This capability is crucial for ensuring efficient and precise gas flow monitoring. Comprehensive Hydrogen Value Chain Solutions
Baker Hughes is deeply involved in the entire hydrogen value chain, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes compressors, gas turbines, valves, centrifugal pumps and non-metallic pipes. Additionally, the company provides hydrogen sensors, monitoring and diagnostics tools, including inspection solutions for hydrogen embrittlement in production and storage, and clean power solutions to produce power with hydrogen and hydrogen blends.
The launch of these new sensor technologies underlines Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing hydrogen technology and supporting the global transition to cleaner energy solutions. With these innovations, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient hydrogen measurement tools, paving the way for safer and more productive industrial operations.
Conclusion
Baker Hughes continues to lead the charge in energy technology with its latest sensor technologies, reinforcing its role in promoting safety and efficiency in hydrogen and other critical industrial applications. These advancements are set to play a significant role in the future of energy and industrial sectors, driving the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable practices.
