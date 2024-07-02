GE Aerospace (GE) Delivers T901 Engines to the U.S. Army

GE Aerospace ( GE Quick Quote GE - Free Report) recently announced the delivery of its first two T901-GE-900 engines to the U.S. Army for integration and testing on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. The state-of-the-art rotorcraft engines were unveiled at Sikorsky’s facility based in West Palm Beach, FL. The latest development is based on the first-ever ground run completed by an aircraft equipped with a T901 engine. In April, Sikorsky’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft prototype — Raider X — powered by a T901 engine conducted a test to facilitate the integration of the engine into UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache. Developed under the U.S. Army’s Improved Turbine Engine Program, GE’s T901 engines will serve as the replacement of T700 engines, which equip the U.S. Army’s two flagship helicopters, the Black Hawk and the Apache. GE’s advanced T901 engines come with 50% more power and reduced lifecycle costs compared with its predecessor T700. With enhanced fuel efficiency, the T901 engines help in improving a rotorcraft’s range, loiter time and fuel consumption, thereby lowering maintenance and sustainment costs. GE’s T901 engines boast several advanced features including the use of 3D modeling, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) and 3D-printed (additive) parts. The usage of CMCs and additive manufacturing makes these engines capable of producing more power with less weight. Another key aspect of the engine is its modular design, which provides it an advantage with reduced cost, high reliability, maintainability and low life-cycle costs. Zacks Rank and Price Performance
GE Aerospace currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has surged 46.8% compared with the
industry’s 9.5% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company has been benefiting from a growing installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms, driven by strong momentum and growth across commercial & defense sectors. Higher orders for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines, critical aircraft systems and aftermarket services in the defense sector are driving its performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.5% over the last 30 days. Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below:
Griffon Corporation ( GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 33.5%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF’s 2024 earnings has increased 4.2%. Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.2% in the past 30 days. ITT Inc. ( ITT Quick Quote ITT - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.5%. In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for ITT’s 2024 earnings has been stable.
Image: Bigstock
