Repsol (REPYY) and NEO Energy Discuss North Sea Business Merger

Repsol ( REPYY Quick Quote REPYY - Free Report) , a Spanish multi-energy company, has engaged in discussions with NEO Energy to merge their oil and gas operations in the U.K. North Sea, according to three industry sources. While both companies are yet to provide an update, some industry sources have reported that the parties have undergone extensive discussions and may make an announcement regarding the merger very soon. The merger is anticipated to create a company with an output of more than 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Companies operating in the U.K. North Sea are trying to consolidate and move away from the region amid rising taxes, in recent years. The U.K. government introduced a windfall tax following the surge in energy prices in 2022. The energy sector is facing additional uncertainty, ahead of the upcoming British elections.
The Labour party, which has been leading the polls, has sworn to increase taxes on the sector that currently stands at 75%, one of the highest in the world. Furthermore, the party has announced that it will eliminate the exemption that enables companies in the sector to avoid some taxes by reinvesting their profits in their oil and gas business. However, the details regarding how these plans will be implemented remain unclear.
In its latest filing, Repsol reported a tax loss worth $3.7 billion. Tax losses can help reduce a company’s future tax liability by offsetting the tax payment on future investments. Per the filing, Repsol Resources UK has interests in 48 offshore fields. It had a production of approximately 39,000 boe/d at year-end 2022. Repsol also gained complete control over its North Sea assets by acquiring the remaining 49% of its North Sea joint venture from Sinopec last year.
NEO Energy, backed by the private equity fund HitecVision, has interests in 25 fields in the North Sea, and its production amounts to approximately 80,000 boe/d. The company has executed multiple transactions in the North Sea region, including acquisitions from TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil.
