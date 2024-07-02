Globant (GLOB) Introduces New AI Agents to Advance SDLC

Globant ( GLOB Quick Quote GLOB - Free Report) recently announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents into the software development life cycle (SDLC). The initiative aims to bolster Globant's core development capabilities, with these AI Agents being supervised by human intelligence to optimize the company’s solutions and support multiple industries in accelerating their AI adoption. The AI Agents are specifically designed to work in sync with Globant's existing AI products, such as Augoor, MagnifAI, Navigate, GeneXus Next and GeneXus Enterprise AI, creating a comprehensive suite of AI-driven solutions. Globant’s team of experts has introduced an initial set of AI Agents to be used for the entire SDLC process. The Product Definition AI Agent will streamline the product definition process by taking multiple inputs to evaluate the user stories and aid the development team in designing a product. Backend Prototyping AI Agent enables all users, irrespective of their technical expertise, to develop the backend of a business application with a minimum amount of time required. Application Design AI Agent seamlessly transforms concepts into reality with the help of a simple text input. This further facilitates teamwork and simultaneously fuels the design process. To aid companies in delivering premium quality software faster, the Code Tester AI Agent develops and carries out thorough test plans effectively. In addition, by leveraging its contextual understanding of the existing codebase and reported issues, the Code Fixer AI Agent streamlines the bug-fixing process. Luxembourg-based Globant is a global provider of engineering, design and innovation services for clients. It is involved in the provision of data management solutions, quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing and game testing services. The company is working to enhance next-generation software development and digital transformation with innovative strategies. Recently, it collaborated with Adobe Inc. to aid clients tap the power of Adobe Experience Cloud through its new Adobe Studio.
In March 2024, GLOB’s subsidiary GeneXus partnered with NVIDIA. Under the terms of collaboration, the company will integrate NVDA’s AI technology with its enterprise AI platform.
In the last reported quarter, GLOB’s revenues climbed 20.9% year over year to $571.1 million, beating the consensus mark by 0.1%. The expansion was powered by robust momentum across most of the business segments. Its top customer, top five customers and top 10 customers contributed 8.3%, 21.8% and 30.1% to net sales, respectively. At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 1.9% against the sub-industry’s growth of 1.1% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
