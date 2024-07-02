Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently announced that its RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset (RCAT) empowered SGS SA ( SGSOY Quick Quote SGSOY - Free Report) to become a facilitator for Skylo Technologies non-terrestrial network (NTN) device certification program. This partnership aims to strengthen the device validation process of Skylo to ensure compliance with rigorous industry standards through Keysight solutions. Widespread NTN deployments can revolutionize industries such as agriculture, energy, healthcare and transportation, by integrating cost-effective NB-IoT devices for applications including remote sensing, asset tracking and surveillance. As mobile operators begin to move toward secure, reliable and high-bandwidth connectivity along with the use of 5G satellite-to-ground connections across their entire geographical footprint through NTN, chipset and device makers are actively searching for tools that can validate and certify products for these new networks. RCAT, part of Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions portfolio, provides an efficient platform for mobile device acceptance based on the test requirements of major mobile operators. These operators validate the test cases supported by the solution as part of their device acceptance programs.
Keysight (KEYS) and SGS to Boost Skylo's NTN Certification
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) recently announced that its RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset (RCAT) empowered SGS SA (SGSOY - Free Report) to become a facilitator for Skylo Technologies non-terrestrial network (NTN) device certification program. This partnership aims to strengthen the device validation process of Skylo to ensure compliance with rigorous industry standards through Keysight solutions.
Widespread NTN deployments can revolutionize industries such as agriculture, energy, healthcare and transportation, by integrating cost-effective NB-IoT devices for applications including remote sensing, asset tracking and surveillance. As mobile operators begin to move toward secure, reliable and high-bandwidth connectivity along with the use of 5G satellite-to-ground connections across their entire geographical footprint through NTN, chipset and device makers are actively searching for tools that can validate and certify products for these new networks.
RCAT, part of Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions portfolio, provides an efficient platform for mobile device acceptance based on the test requirements of major mobile operators. These operators validate the test cases supported by the solution as part of their device acceptance programs.
RCAT addresses a wide range of test scenarios across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies for both non-standalone and standalone modes. It can also facilitate mobile device verification across the RF workflow, from early modem development through to device certification and carrier acceptance, all on a common hardware and software platform.
By leveraging Keysight's state-of-the-art automotive robust testing solution, SGS is set to bolster Skylo’s device certification program, thereby boosting confidence in the larger NTN ecosystem. SGS is likely to provide high-quality products and services aligning with the evolving needs of its clients.
Keysight is continuously delivering market-leading design, emulation and test solutions to inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies. This ongoing commitment to innovation underscores Keysight’s dedication to the long-term success of NTN development since the initial test case was released in September 2023. Further, the use of RCAT solution will likely help Keysight to strengthen its position as the leading test equipment vendor for Skylo’s certification program and NTN testing.
Shares of Keysight have lost 18.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
