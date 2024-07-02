ViaSat (VSAT) Boosts Connectivity of Airbus C295 Aircraft

ViaSat Inc. ( VSAT Quick Quote VSAT - Free Report) recently announced that in collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space, it will deploy secure broadband satellite communication on the Airbus C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft fleet for the Spanish Ministry of Defence. Leveraging Viasat’s flexible broadband Ku and Ka band airborne technology, the Spanish Military is aiming to bolster the aircraft's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Viasat GAT-5530 terminal, offering advanced, secure and resilient satellite communication, is well equipped to support modern military applications. The solution effectively covers the entire spectrum of ITU Ku and Ka-Bands, including 3.5GHz of commercial and military Ka-bands. This versatile terminal is compatible with multiple frequencies (Ku, Mil-Ka, Commercial-Ka) and orbits (GEO, MEO, HEO). This ability to operate in several network architectures ensures significant operational flexibility and strengthens communication reliability. A resilient communication infrastructure is of vital importance for national security. Legacy single-band or single-network access solutions pose security risks due to capacity constraints and network congestion, which can compromise an aircraft's capability in mission-critical situations. Single-band solutions are more vulnerable to interference. With seamless roaming between sovereign and commercial networks, ViaSat’s solution delivers superior network resilience compared to legacy systems. The Airbus C295 is one of the advanced multirole and multi-mission tactical airlifters worldwide, with over 300 orders placed and several countries currently operating it. The venture with Airbus Defence and Space accentuates the growing acceptance of ViaSat’s portfolio for military use cases. This will strengthen the company’s position in the industry and boost its commercial prospects. ViaSat is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. ViaSat-3 platform will help to form a global broadband network with sufficient network capacity to allow better consumer choices with an affordable, high-quality, high-speed Internet and video streaming service. It has garnered enough economies of scale and scope to serve vast emerging markets in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Western Asia. This will likely provide the company with a solid competitive edge over its peers, thereby bolstering growth in the long run. The stock has lost 69.5% over the past year against the industry's growth of 40.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
ViaSat (VSAT) Boosts Connectivity of Airbus C295 Aircraft
ViaSat Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) recently announced that in collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space, it will deploy secure broadband satellite communication on the Airbus C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft fleet for the Spanish Ministry of Defence. Leveraging Viasat’s flexible broadband Ku and Ka band airborne technology, the Spanish Military is aiming to bolster the aircraft's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
Viasat GAT-5530 terminal, offering advanced, secure and resilient satellite communication, is well equipped to support modern military applications. The solution effectively covers the entire spectrum of ITU Ku and Ka-Bands, including 3.5GHz of commercial and military Ka-bands. This versatile terminal is compatible with multiple frequencies (Ku, Mil-Ka, Commercial-Ka) and orbits (GEO, MEO, HEO). This ability to operate in several network architectures ensures significant operational flexibility and strengthens communication reliability.
A resilient communication infrastructure is of vital importance for national security. Legacy single-band or single-network access solutions pose security risks due to capacity constraints and network congestion, which can compromise an aircraft's capability in mission-critical situations. Single-band solutions are more vulnerable to interference. With seamless roaming between sovereign and commercial networks, ViaSat’s solution delivers superior network resilience compared to legacy systems.
The Airbus C295 is one of the advanced multirole and multi-mission tactical airlifters worldwide, with over 300 orders placed and several countries currently operating it. The venture with Airbus Defence and Space accentuates the growing acceptance of ViaSat’s portfolio for military use cases. This will strengthen the company’s position in the industry and boost its commercial prospects.
ViaSat is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. ViaSat-3 platform will help to form a global broadband network with sufficient network capacity to allow better consumer choices with an affordable, high-quality, high-speed Internet and video streaming service. It has garnered enough economies of scale and scope to serve vast emerging markets in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Western Asia. This will likely provide the company with a solid competitive edge over its peers, thereby bolstering growth in the long run.
The stock has lost 69.5% over the past year against the industry's growth of 40.3%.
Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
