Hyatt (H) Expands European Reach With Me and All Hotels Buyout

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H Quick Quote H - Free Report) aims to expand into new European markets with the acquisition of the me and all hotels brand from Lindner Hotels AG by a Hyatt affiliate. This follows a 2022 collaboration that increased H's brand presence in Germany and Europe, integrating most Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels into the World of Hyatt loyalty program. After the transaction, me and all hotels will become a standalone brand within H's global lifestyle portfolio, which quintupled in rooms between 2017 and 2023. The Lindner team built an impressive brand with me and all hotels, which has strong expansion potential in Europe and beyond. Since its launch in 2016, the brand has grown to six hotels and more than 1,000 rooms in central city locations across Germany, now part of Hyatt’s inventory. The pipeline includes conversions and new builds in key destinations like Berlin (2024), Hamburg, Leipzig, and Stuttgart (2026). Hyatt’s pipeline features 1,000 me and all hotel rooms, with more deals under negotiation for locations outside Germany. The me and all hotels brand offers high guest satisfaction and a development model suited for upscale lifestyle spaces, positioning it for rapid growth. The collaboration with Lindner significantly expanded H's presence in the EAME region, adding many new locations for the 46 million World of Hyatt members. The company aims to drive further growth for Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio with me and all hotels. The partnership with Lindner and other development partners and franchisees is likely to support this expansion across Europe and beyond. Hyatt on an Expansion Spree
Hyatt is consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and has further expansion plans in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Expansion in these markets would help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry, boosting business.
On Jun 25, 2024, the company unveiled its expansion in New Orleans by adding Maison Métier and The Barnett to its portfolio. Owned by The Domain Companies and managed by HRI Hospitality, these properties will join Hyatt’s Independent Collection and are expected to During the first quarter of 2024, Hyatt added 12 new hotels (or 2,425 rooms) to its portfolio. Notable openings included Thompson Houston, Secrets Tides Punta Cana, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, five UrCove properties in China, and Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands, which marked the company’s first hotel in Kenya. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 670 hotels (or about 129,000 rooms). The company anticipates net room growth in the range of 5.5-6% year over year in 2024. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of the company have gained 16.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 11.1% growth. The company is benefiting from the consistent focus on an asset-light model initiative and footprint expansion plans in new and existing markets accompanied by strategic partnerships.
Zacks Rank
Hyatt Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Hyatt Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
