RELX Enhances Portfolio With Accurint AI Insights Feature

RELX ( RELX Quick Quote RELX - Free Report) has returned 15.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet - Content Industry’s growth of 15%. The rise in share price suggests investors’ confidence in RELX’s finances and the secular growth across its segments.
RELX’s subsidiary, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, recently equipped its Accurint Virtual Crime Center with artificial intelligence capabilities by adding a new feature — Accurint AI Insights. The Accurint AI Insights feature uses the LexisNexis Public Safety Data Exchange database to identify crime trends and provide its customers with resourceful insights.
The Accurint AI Insights feature analyses crime statistics and rapidly identifies and responds to emerging crime trends. By combining unique data assets, significant computing power and a rigorous validation process, Accurint AI Insights generates meaningful insights and actionable reports.
Moreover, the solution is supported by a team of technologists, subject matter experts and data scientists who leverage traditional statistical methods to compute and validate risk metrics ensuring rigorous quality checks.
The application of generative AI within the platform allows for the effective communication of findings, providing law enforcement with clear and concise intelligence to guide their actions. This innovative use of AI technology sets a new standard in the industry, streamlining investigative processes and empowering agencies to stay ahead of criminal activities.
Commitment to Innovation
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been a pioneer in integrating AI into its offerings for over a decade. The company employs more than 2,000 technologists, data scientists and subject matter experts dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions. This expertise ensures that their products provide comprehensive and precise information tailored to the needs of law enforcement customers.
With the launch of Accurint AI Insights, LexisNexis Risk Solutions demonstrates its commitment to transforming public safety. The new feature not only streamlines the investigative process but also equips law enforcement agencies with the actionable intelligence required to preemptively address crime trends. By combining state-of-the-art AI capabilities with unmatched data expertise, LexisNexis Risk Solutions continues to support those who protect our communities.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a critical contributor to RELX's overall financial performance, driving revenue growth, enhancing profitability and strengthening competitive positioning. The unit’s focus on innovation, coupled with its scalable business model and strong market presence, ensures that it remains a cornerstone of RELX’s strategic growth.
In the past five years, LexisNexis Risk Solutions business has continuously increased, aiding RELX’s top line. The business unit contributed 34% to RELX’s 2023 total revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELX’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.55 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark depicts an increase of 26% from 2023 earnings of $1.23.
Competition and Macroeconomic Challenges
RELX’s LexisNexis portfolio includes many products that have comparable offerings from industry leaders. In the legal analytics space, LexisNexis competes directly with
Thomson Reuters ( TRI Quick Quote TRI - Free Report) . Meanwhile, its risk management portfolio faces competition from major players, such as International Business Machines ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) and Oracle ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) .
Thomson Reuters’ products, including Thomson Reuters CLEAR, Risk Management Solutions, Practical Law, Legal Tracker and Westlaw, compete with RELX. Moreover, other products like IBM Security, IBM Financial Crimes Insights and Oracle Risk Management Cloud also compete against RELX’s LexisNexis product line.
Moreover, like any other IT solution provider, RELX is also affected by softening IT spending globally, mainly due to geopolitical volatility and high inflation rates across the nations.
Conclusion
The introduction of Accurint AI Insights demonstrates LexisNexis Ris Solutions’ commitment to innovation and its ability to meet the complex needs of modern law enforcement. By offering advanced analytical tools and automated alerts, the company not only improves operational efficiency for its users but also reinforces its position as a leader in the risk management and public safety sectors.
This enhancement aligns with RELX’s broader goal of integrating cutting-edge technologies to deliver superior value to its clients, further solidifying its competitive edge and contributing to its sustained financial growth.
On its latest earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023, RELX reported that the risk management business unit’s robust fundamentals are helping the company to grow. The legal segment, on the other hand, is improving on the back of its persistent shift in business mix toward higher-growth legal analytics.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
