Roche (RHHBY) Gets Positive CHMP Recommendation for Its Drugs

Roche ( RHHBY Quick Quote RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended a label expansion of ophthalmology drug Vabysmo (faricimab).
The CHMP gave a positive opinion for the label extension of Vabysmo for a third indication — treatment of visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
The European Commission is expected to give a final decision shortly.
The positive CHMP opinion is based on full 72-week data from the late-stage BALATON and COMINO studies evaluating Vabysmo in more than 1,200 people with macular edema due to branch and central RVO.
Data from these studies showed Vabysmo demonstrated early and sustained vision improvements non-inferior to
Regeneron’s ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) Eylea (aflibercept), along with robust retinal drying. Vabysmo was well tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with the previous studies.
Per Roche, current available treatments for RVO are typically given every one to two months.
Please note that Vabsymo is already approved in several countries around the world for people living with neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). In October 2023, the FDA approved Vabysmo for RVO.
A potential approval will make Vabysmo the first and only bispecific antibody treatment available for nearly 1 million people with RVO in the European Union.
Roche has a broad ongoing development program for Vabysmo. The program includes AVONELLE-X, an extension study of TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in nAMD and RHONE-X, an extension study of YOSEMITE and RHINE evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in DME.
Concurrently, Roche announced that the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for PiaSky (crovalimab) for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH).
The CHMP has recommended PiaSky, a novel recycling monoclonal antibody that inhibits the complement protein C5, for use in adults and adolescents (12 years of age or older with a weight of 40 kg) who are either new to or have been previously treated with C5 inhibitors.
A potential approval will make PiaSky the first monthly subcutaneous (SC) treatment for PNH in the European Union, with the option to self-administer following adequate training.
The recommendation is based on the COMMODORE 2 study results, where PiaSky SC given every month demonstrated equivalent disease control and comparable safety to intravenous Soliris given every two weeks.
Roche's shares have lost 4.3% year to date against the
Approval of new drugs and label expansion of the existing ones should bode well for Roche in this scenario.
Drugs like Vabysmo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Polivy fuel Roche’s top line as the company looks to fill up the dent in revenues caused by a decline in COVID-19-related sales. Competition from biosimilars for established drugs like Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin continues to hurt sales.
The uptake of Vabysmo has been outstanding. Eylea's sales have been under pressure due to competition from Vabysmo. To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron developed a higher dose of the drug. The initial uptake of Eylea HD is encouraging as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose.
