Top Investment Strategies for the Second Half
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, about the market outlook and investing ideas for the second half of 2024.
The first half of 2024 has been terrific for stocks, fueled by AI and driven by NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) . In fact, the AI darling has accounted for about a third of the S&P 500’s gains in 2024. However, the Mag 7 trade fizzled, and traders started talking about the Fab 4 or even Mag 1.
Lack of market breadth remains a concern for many. Sylvia expects stocks to continue their uptrend. She still likes the AI trade and expects it to expand beyond NVIDIA. She favors software and cybersecurity stocks, in addition to tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) .
As the AI race heats up, tech giants are making massive investments to gain more computing power. Many have pledged to use renewable energy to power their data centers, driven by sustainability goals, and they are increasingly exploring nuclear energy for their power needs.
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM - Free Report) holds global companies involved in mining, exploration, development and production of uranium as well as companies that hold physical uranium. The GlobalX Copper Miners ETF (COPX - Free Report) provides exposure to global copper mining firms.
New advances in weight loss treatments have boosted a few healthcare stocks. Now, the use of AI could be a game-changer for the broader space. Attractive valuations and demographic trends also benefit the sector.
ETFs that use options strategies to generate exceptionally high yields have been immensely popular over the past couple of years. In addition to high yields, these strategies generally reduce portfolio volatility
If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.