Merck (MRK) Gets Exclusive Rights to Opevesostat From Partner

Merck ( MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) and partner Orion Corporation announced that they have agreed to mutually exercise the option that will provide Merck global exclusive rights to develop and commercialize opevesostat (previously MK-5684), an investigational CYP11A1 inhibitor for the treatment of certain patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Per a collaboration deal signed in 2022, Merck and Finnish pharmaceutical company, Orion Corporation currently have a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for opevesostat. The option exercise will convert the co-exclusive license into an exclusive global license for Merck.
Opevesostat is an oral, non-steroidal inhibitor of CYP11A1, an enzyme that suppresses the production of steroid hormones, which play a key role in causing prostate cancer. Opevesostat is now being evaluated in two phase III studies for the treatment of certain patients with mCRPC.
With the latest option exercise, Merck will also get exclusive rights to other candidates targeting CYP11A1 covered by the agreement.
Merck’s stock has risen 17.3% so far this year, underperforming an increase of 21.1% for the
industry.
Per the deal, Orion will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments of up to $1.63 billion, as well as royalties on sales if the product is approved. Merck will now take care of opevesostat’s development and commercialization. Orion will be responsible for the manufacture of clinical and commercial supply for Merck. The exclusive global license is expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2024, subject to some closing conditions.
Merck has entered into several licensing deals in the past few years. Among some recent deals, in May, Merck announced a definitive agreement to acquire London-based private biotech Eyebiotech Limited (“EyeBio”), which makes therapies for retinal diseases. The buyout will expand Merck’s presence in the growing ophthalmology market. The acquisition will add EyeBio’s lead pipeline candidate, Restoret, a novel Wnt agonist antibody being developed for treating retinal diseases like diabetic macular edema and neovascular age-related macular degeneration in a phase Ib/IIa study.
In March, Merck completed its previously announced agreement to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics. The acquisition added Harpoon Therapeutics’ lead pipeline candidate, HPN328, a T cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3). HPN328 is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study in certain patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other neuroendocrine tumor types. The DLL3 ligand is expressed at high levels in SCLC and neuroendocrine tumors.
