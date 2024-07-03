We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Group 1 (GPI) Acquires 4 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships in the UK
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) , an international Fortune 300 automotive retailer, announced the expansion of its U.K. operations by acquiring four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Hertfordshire, situated north of London, from L&L Automotive. These new locations are adjacent to several other dealerships that Group 1 already owns and operates in the United Kingdom. The locations are projected to sell more than 2,800 new and used vehicles annually. This acquisition is expected to generate $105 million in annual revenues, with new car sales registered as net revenues under the agency model.
Per Daryl Kenningham, CEO of Group 1, the addition of Mercedes-Benz dealerships into GPI’s portfolio offers the company an opportunity to enhance profitable growth for its shareholders.
In February 2024, Group 1 bought RRR Automotive, which is expected to add $500 million to its annual revenues. The same month, it bought two Lexus dealerships in South California, which is expected to add $350 million to the company’s annual revenues. The recent acquisition of Modern Classic Motors will add $140 million to its annual sales. Year to date, Group 1 has acquired around $1.1 billion of annual revenues.
With the upcoming acquisition of Inchcape U.K. dealerships, anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2024, the total acquired revenues are predicted to reach $3.8 billion at the time of closing.
