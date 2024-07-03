Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Group 1 (GPI) Acquires 4 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships in the UK

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) , an international Fortune 300 automotive retailer, announced the expansion of its U.K. operations by acquiring four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Hertfordshire, situated north of London, from L&L Automotive. These new locations are adjacent to several other dealerships that Group 1 already owns and operates in the United Kingdom. The locations are projected to sell more than 2,800 new and used vehicles annually. This acquisition is expected to generate $105 million in annual revenues, with new car sales registered as net revenues under the agency model.

Per Daryl Kenningham, CEO of Group 1, the addition of Mercedes-Benz dealerships into GPI’s portfolio offers the company an opportunity to enhance profitable growth for its shareholders.

In February 2024, Group 1 bought RRR Automotive, which is expected to add $500 million to its annual revenues. The same month, it bought two Lexus dealerships in South California, which is expected to add $350 million to the company’s annual revenues. The recent acquisition of Modern Classic Motors will add $140 million to its annual sales. Year to date, Group 1 has acquired around $1.1 billion of annual revenues.

With the upcoming acquisition of Inchcape U.K. dealerships, anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2024, the total acquired revenues are predicted to reach $3.8 billion at the time of closing.

