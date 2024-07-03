Wall Street maintained its northbound journey in June. All three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — posted their seventh positive month in eight.
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Boost Your Portfolio
Wall Street maintained its northbound journey in June. All three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — posted their seventh positive month in eight.
However, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.
If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.
However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.
Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.
Screening Parameters:
Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.
Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.
Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.
Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.
Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.
Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.
Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to six.
Let’s discuss five out of these six stocks:
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP - Free Report) is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOP provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters.
The stock price of KNOP has soared 39.2% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days.
American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC - Free Report) develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high-temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use.
AMSC is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world's principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems.
The stock price of American Superconductor has jumped 22% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 66.7% over the last 30 days.
Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS - Free Report) is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. HHS offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics. HHS operates principally in North America, the Asia-Pacific and Europe.
The stock price of Harte Hanks has climbed 10.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 65.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.2% over the last 30 days.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) has been benefiting on the back of solid enrollment growth and effective implementation of its cost-saving initiatives. ATGE’s Growth with Purpose strategy allowed it to expand access to high-quality, in-demand programs. Furthermore, strategic collaborations, and focus on innovation investments are encouraging.
Although soft enrollment trends in the Medical and Veterinary segments and increased expenses are concerning, ATGE once again raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings and revenue outlook given the improving trend.
The stock price of Adtalem Global Education has risen 5.9% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.6% for the current year (ending June 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 9.4% over the last 60 days.
GeoPark Ltd. (GPRK - Free Report) is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GPRK has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
The stock price of GeoPark has gained 4.9% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 50.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
