4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Buy for Optimum Returns
U.S. stocks kicked off the second half of 2024 on a positive note, with major indexes posting gains on Jul 1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, while the broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively. This uptick follows a mixed end to the second quarter, underscoring investor optimism despite recent economic challenges.
Investor sentiment was buoyed by the Nasdaq reaching a new record high, highlighting ongoing enthusiasm for technology stocks. This surge comes amid speculation over potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with market participants closely monitoring economic indicators for clues.
Investors are looking to balance AI-driven market gains with cautious optimism surrounding future rate cuts. The Fed's stance on monetary policy remains pivotal as it navigates economic signals to determine the timing of potential rate adjustments.
In this context, value stocks present a compelling investment opportunity. These stocks offer a margin of safety that growth stocks might lack. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential. Each ratio helps an investor understand a particular aspect of the company’s business.
One such ratio, Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF), can work wonders in stock picking if used prudently. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per share basis — the lower the number, the better. Gray Television, Inc. (GTN - Free Report) , The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) , Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) and Global Payments Inc. (GPN - Free Report) boast a low P/CF ratio.
Why P/CF Ratio?
You must be wondering why we are considering this when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, an important factor that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company’s financial health.
Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.
A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.
However, an investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and take into account the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chances of falling into a value trap.
The Bargain Hunting Strategy
Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:
P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.
Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.
Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.
P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.
P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.
P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio the more attractive the stock is.
PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.
Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.
Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.
Here are four of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:
Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 presently. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 46.3% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gray Television’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.4% and 477.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Gray Television has a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation, which provides business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses, sports a Zacks Rank #1 currently. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The ODP Corporation’s current financial year earnings suggests growth of 14.3% from the year-ago period. It has a Value Score of A.
Paysafe Limited, a leading payments platform, carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paysafe’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.5% and 6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. It has a Value Score of A.
Global Payments, a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to customers globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.4% and 11.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. It has a Value Score of A.
You can get the rest of the stock on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.