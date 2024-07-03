10 Most Heavily Traded ETFs of Q2

The ETF industry saw explosive growth in the second quarter, piling up huge assets amid the stock market surge. This resulted in enough liquidity in the ETF world, with most funds trading at extremely high volumes. Volume can be determined by the number of shares traded in a particular period. High trading volume indicates high liquidity, which is a key characteristic of ETFs.
Here's why volume is relevant: Liquidity: High-volume ETFs are more liquid, meaning they can be bought or sold easily without causing a significant price change. This is important for investors as it allows them to enter or exit positions without impacting the price too much. Bid-Ask Spread: High-volume ETFs typically have narrower bid-ask spreads. The bid-ask spread is the difference between the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price that a seller is willing to accept. A narrower spread means lower transaction costs for investors. Price Discovery: High trading volumes can lead to better price discovery, which means the market price of the ETF more accurately reflects its underlying value. This is because, with more trades, there's a higher likelihood that the ETF price will reflect the collective knowledge and sentiment of a larger pool of investors. Market Impact: If an ETF has a low trading volume, large trades can significantly impact its price. This is less of a concern with high-volume ETFs. Lower Tracking Error: High trading volumes might help in better tracking of the underlying index, leading to a lower tracking error, especially for index ETFs. This is because the arbitrage mechanism works efficiently when the ETF is actively traded. Indication of Interest: High trading volume can also be an indication of high interest in a particular market or sector. For example, if an ETF that tracks a specific industry has a high trading volume, it could indicate that many investors are interested in that industry. Volatility: ETFs with low trading volumes can sometimes be more volatile than those with high volumes. This is because a small number of trades can have a larger impact on the price of the ETF. That said, we have highlighted 10 ETFs that have seen higher average volumes in the second quarter and are thus the top 10 funds in terms of trading volume, per etfdb.com (see: all the Category ETFs here). ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ Quick Quote SQQQ - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 130.2 million shares ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ provides three times inverse exposure to the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, charging 95 bps in annual fees. The index measures the performance of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has AUM of $2.7 billion. SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 58.3 million shares SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with information technology, financials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary accounting for double-digit allocation each. SPDR S&P 500 ETF charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $543 billion. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Large-Cap ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) Hits New 52-Week High). Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ( SOXL Quick Quote SOXL - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 57.2 million shares Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares targets the semiconductor corner of the technology sector with three times leveraged exposure to the NYSE Semiconductor Index. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has amassed about $10.5 billion in its asset base while charging 72 bps in fees per year. ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ Quick Quote TQQQ - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 56.7 million shares ProShares UltraPro QQQ seeks to deliver three times the return of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, charging investors 0.88% in expense ratio. The index measures the performance of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. ProShares UltraPro QQQ is the most popular and liquid ETF in the leveraged space, with AUM of $23.7 billion (read: Nasdaq ETFs Set for Further Growth in 2024). Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 41 million shares Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks exposure to 71 companies in the financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, mortgage real estate investment trusts, consumer finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance industries. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is an ultra-popular financial ETF with AUM of $38.6 billion. It charges 9 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF ( TLT Quick Quote TLT - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 38.7 million shares iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Years Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 44 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with an AUM of $54 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell). iShares China Large-Cap ETF ( FXI Quick Quote FXI - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 37.5 million shares iShares China Large-Cap ETF offers exposure to large companies in China by tracking the FTSE China 50 Index. It holds 50 stocks in its basket. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has key holdings in the consumer discretionary sector with 31.2% share, while financials (30.7%) and communication (17.9%) round off the next two spots. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $4.5 billion and an expense ratio of 0.74%. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Best Country ETFs of Q2). iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( HYG Quick Quote HYG - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 37.3 million shares iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is the largest and most liquid fund in the high-yield bond space, with AUM of $17 billion and an expense ratio of 0.49%. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. high-yield corporate bonds. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and holds 1,256 securities in the basket. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 with a High risk outlook. Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 37.3 million shares Invesco QQQ provides exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international companies, excluding financial stocks, by tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index. It has AUM of $288.2 billion and charges 20 bps in annual fees. Invesco QQQ has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. iShares Silver Trust ( SLV Quick Quote SLV - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 31.4 million shares iShares Silver Trust offers exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion. It is an ultra-popular silver ETF with an AUM of $12.6 billion and charges 50 bps in fees per year from investors.
Image: Bigstock
10 Most Heavily Traded ETFs of Q2
The ETF industry saw explosive growth in the second quarter, piling up huge assets amid the stock market surge. This resulted in enough liquidity in the ETF world, with most funds trading at extremely high volumes. Volume can be determined by the number of shares traded in a particular period. High trading volume indicates high liquidity, which is a key characteristic of ETFs.
Here's why volume is relevant:
Liquidity: High-volume ETFs are more liquid, meaning they can be bought or sold easily without causing a significant price change. This is important for investors as it allows them to enter or exit positions without impacting the price too much.
Bid-Ask Spread: High-volume ETFs typically have narrower bid-ask spreads. The bid-ask spread is the difference between the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price that a seller is willing to accept. A narrower spread means lower transaction costs for investors.
Price Discovery: High trading volumes can lead to better price discovery, which means the market price of the ETF more accurately reflects its underlying value. This is because, with more trades, there's a higher likelihood that the ETF price will reflect the collective knowledge and sentiment of a larger pool of investors.
Market Impact: If an ETF has a low trading volume, large trades can significantly impact its price. This is less of a concern with high-volume ETFs.
Lower Tracking Error: High trading volumes might help in better tracking of the underlying index, leading to a lower tracking error, especially for index ETFs. This is because the arbitrage mechanism works efficiently when the ETF is actively traded.
Indication of Interest: High trading volume can also be an indication of high interest in a particular market or sector. For example, if an ETF that tracks a specific industry has a high trading volume, it could indicate that many investors are interested in that industry.
Volatility: ETFs with low trading volumes can sometimes be more volatile than those with high volumes. This is because a small number of trades can have a larger impact on the price of the ETF.
That said, we have highlighted 10 ETFs that have seen higher average volumes in the second quarter and are thus the top 10 funds in terms of trading volume, per etfdb.com (see: all the Category ETFs here).
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 130.2 million shares
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ provides three times inverse exposure to the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, charging 95 bps in annual fees. The index measures the performance of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has AUM of $2.7 billion.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 58.3 million shares
SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with information technology, financials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary accounting for double-digit allocation each. SPDR S&P 500 ETF charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $543 billion. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Large-Cap ETF (SPY - Free Report) Hits New 52-Week High).
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 57.2 million shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares targets the semiconductor corner of the technology sector with three times leveraged exposure to the NYSE Semiconductor Index. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has amassed about $10.5 billion in its asset base while charging 72 bps in fees per year.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 56.7 million shares
ProShares UltraPro QQQ seeks to deliver three times the return of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, charging investors 0.88% in expense ratio. The index measures the performance of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. ProShares UltraPro QQQ is the most popular and liquid ETF in the leveraged space, with AUM of $23.7 billion (read: Nasdaq ETFs Set for Further Growth in 2024).
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 41 million shares
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks exposure to 71 companies in the financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, mortgage real estate investment trusts, consumer finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance industries. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is an ultra-popular financial ETF with AUM of $38.6 billion. It charges 9 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 38.7 million shares
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Years Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 44 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with an AUM of $54 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell).
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 37.5 million shares
iShares China Large-Cap ETF offers exposure to large companies in China by tracking the FTSE China 50 Index. It holds 50 stocks in its basket. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has key holdings in the consumer discretionary sector with 31.2% share, while financials (30.7%) and communication (17.9%) round off the next two spots. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $4.5 billion and an expense ratio of 0.74%. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Best Country ETFs of Q2).
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 37.3 million shares
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is the largest and most liquid fund in the high-yield bond space, with AUM of $17 billion and an expense ratio of 0.49%. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. high-yield corporate bonds. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and holds 1,256 securities in the basket. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 with a High risk outlook.
Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 37.3 million shares
Invesco QQQ provides exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international companies, excluding financial stocks, by tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index. It has AUM of $288.2 billion and charges 20 bps in annual fees. Invesco QQQ has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares Silver Trust (SLV - Free Report) ) – Average Daily Volume: 31.4 million shares
iShares Silver Trust offers exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion. It is an ultra-popular silver ETF with an AUM of $12.6 billion and charges 50 bps in fees per year from investors.