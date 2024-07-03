Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) recently joined forces with Optus, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Australia, to conduct a pioneering pilot project that involves enhancing network experience by utilizing Ericsson’s innovative Interference Sensing technology on a live network. Inter-cell interference is caused when signals from neighboring cells in a mobile network interfere with each other. It leads to degraded signal quality, reduced data throughput and lower network capacity. The issue is more prevalent in dense network environments, such as urban areas with a high concentration of users. With the increasing digital transformation across industries and the high densification of 5G networks, inter-cell interference is going to be a major challenge for telecom enterprises. However, the recent successful demonstration from Ericsson is a major stride towards resolving those issues. The Interference Sensing technology can dynamically detect and mitigate inter-cell interference in real-time. Ericsson's solution can significantly enhance network capacity by maximizing signal energy for users in the serving cell while avoiding interference for users in adjacent cells. With the advanced functionalities, an average increase in user throughput of around 22% was observed across multiple users and cells in a commercial network deployment.
Ericsson (ERIC), Optus Team Up to Advance 5G Capabilities
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) recently joined forces with Optus, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Australia, to conduct a pioneering pilot project that involves enhancing network experience by utilizing Ericsson’s innovative Interference Sensing technology on a live network. Inter-cell interference is caused when signals from neighboring cells in a mobile network interfere with each other. It leads to degraded signal quality, reduced data throughput and lower network capacity. The issue is more prevalent in dense network environments, such as urban areas with a high concentration of users.
With the increasing digital transformation across industries and the high densification of 5G networks, inter-cell interference is going to be a major challenge for telecom enterprises. However, the recent successful demonstration from Ericsson is a major stride towards resolving those issues.
The Interference Sensing technology can dynamically detect and mitigate inter-cell interference in real-time. Ericsson's solution can significantly enhance network capacity by maximizing signal energy for users in the serving cell while avoiding interference for users in adjacent cells. With the advanced functionalities, an average increase in user throughput of around 22% was observed across multiple users and cells in a commercial network deployment.
Ericsson’s Interference Sensing Technology is a commercial-grade software feature that can enhance the capacity of existing Massive MIMO hardware by up to 40% through a simple software upgrade. By incorporating these innovative features prominent telecom service providers like Optus can fully capitalize on the benefits of 5G. It will equip them to deliver a premium data experience to customers and also support various advanced applications such as AR/VR, cloud gaming services and more.
Against the backdrop of the growing 5G traffic load among enterprises and consumers, the Interference Sensing Technology will be a game changer for the telecom industry. These evolving market trends will likely boost prospects for Ericsson’s leading-edge Massive MIMO 5G Advanced portfolio.
The stock has gained 14.86% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 41.27%.
