Image: Bigstock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Messages With UI Redesign
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) recently announced the wider availability of a new “Select recipients” user interface (UI) redesign for the Google Messages app on Android.
The Google Messages UI now displays five recent conversations, a search button and a contact list. Users can select multiple conversations, select profile avatars and share individually by tapping the "Next" FAB.
Alphabet aims to enhance the user experience of the Google Messages app, thereby increasing its adoption among Android users on the back of its latest UI redesign.
Moreover, it will enable Google to capitalize on solid growth opportunities present in the global mobile messaging market, which, per a Future Market Insights report, is expected to reach $443.53 billion by 2033, indicating a CAGR of 15.9% between 2023 and 2033.
Expanding Android Offerings Aid Google Services
Alphabet’s shares have rallied 30.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 24.9%. The company is benefiting from strength in the Google Services segment.
The latest move to boost Google’s messaging app bodes well for the company’s increasing efforts to strengthen its Android offerings, which play a vital role in driving the prospects of the Google Services segment.
Google recently introduced a new Notifications feature for one of its Android apps, Google Wallet. The Wallet app now has six notification categories, namely, Tips, Purchases, Passes, Transit, Updates & Alerts, and Promotional Campaigns, allowing users to receive transaction notifications from Google Wallet directly instead of Google Play services.
It also expanded its YouTube Create video editing app for Android to 13 more countries, including Australia, Brazil, Spain and the United States.
Strengthening the Google Services segment on the back of growing Android capabilities will, in turn, likely aid the overall financial performance of the company in the near term.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $291.26 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.6%.
The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.60 per share, indicating a 31.03% rise from the year-ago figure. The figure has been revised upward by 0.4% in the past 60 days.
Competitive Scenario
Strengthening Android operating system is continuously aiding Alphabet in sustaining its dominance in the global smartphone market against its rival Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , which is also gaining solid momentum across its mobile operating system, iOS, which has a loyal customer base.
Per a Statista report, Android maintained its position as the leading mobile operating system worldwide in the first quarter of 2024, with a market share of 70.7%, whereas Apple's iOS had a market share of 28.5% during the same period.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) and Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Garmin shares have gained 30.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for GRMN is 8.04%.
Badger Meter shares have gained 27% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is currently projected at 15.57%.