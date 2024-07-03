Masimo's (MASI) WI Sport Wearable Gets a New Powerful Feature

Masimo Corporation ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) recently announced Sleep Halo, a powerful new feature, for its Masimo W1 Sport advanced health tracking wearable, intended for scientifically based sleep analysis. Sleep Halo is likely to offer overnight sleep data tracking with an unmatched 70,000+ daily measurements of second-by-second continuous health data.
Existing Masimo W1 Sport owners will soon be able to update their watch firmware and Masimo Health app to begin their sleep-tracking journey with Sleep Halo. Masimo W1 Sport and Sleep Halo are intended for general health and wellness purposes.
More on the Feature
Masimo W1 is unique among wearables since it continuously measures the wearer’s SpO2 and PR and provides a truly informed, robust analysis of how one sleeps. The company has benchmarked Sleep Halo with EEG to confirm its stages of sleep are comparable with sleep analysis. With this new scientifically based Sleep Halo, Masimo’s customers are likely to improve their sleep hygiene.
Sleep Halo provides useful insights into an individual's sleep quality, including overall timing, duration of sleep stages, periods of rest and waking, episodes of desaturation, and more. It does this by utilizing continuous Masimo pulse oximetry and machine learning. The associated Masimo Health smartphone app displays the nightly analysis along with the Sleep Halo score, an algorithmic measurement of an individual’s overall quality of sleep. The next Masimo Freedom Watch and Band, as well as all subsequent Masimo wearables, are likely to incorporate the Sleep Halo score and sleep analysis feature.
More on Masimo’s Patient Monitoring Platforms
Masimo’s patient monitoring and connectivity platforms are expandable, customizable patient monitoring and connectivity hubs that integrate an array of technologies, devices and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions in a single, clinician-centric platform.
Masimo’s core measurement technologies are its breakthrough Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, known as Masimo SET pulse oximetry, and advanced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry parameters, alongside many other modalities, including brain function monitoring and hemodynamic monitoring, among others. Its measurement technologies are available on many types of devices, from bedside hospital monitors, like the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub, to various handheld and portable devices, and the tetherless Radius PPG, Radius VSM and Masimo SafetyNet remote patient surveillance solution.
The Masimo Hospital Automation Platform facilitates data integration, connectivity and interoperability through solutions like Patient SafetyNet, Iris, iSirona, Replica and UniView to facilitate more efficient clinical workflows and help clinicians provide the best possible care, both in-person and remotely. Leveraging its expertise in hospital-grade technologies, the company has expanded its suite of products intended for use outside the hospital and for home wellness to include Masimo Sleep (a sleep quality solution), the Masimo Radius Tº wireless (a wireless wearable continuous thermometer), Radius PCG (a wireless tetherless capnograph), the Masimo W1 and Masimo Freedom biosensing and smartwatches, among others.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global telehealth market size was valued at $101.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 24.3% from 2024 to 2030.
The market growth is driven by advancements in technology, including improved Internet connectivity and the adoption of smartphones, which contribute to the expansion of telehealth by making healthcare services more accessible and convenient for patients. Another growth factor includes the growing demand for remote healthcare services, mainly due to the COVID pandemic, where the need for virtual consultations and remote monitoring has increased.
Notable Developments
Recently, Masimo announced the FDA clearance of its Masimo SET-powered MightySat Medical Pulse Oximeter, available over the counter to consumers without a prescription, which has become the first FDA-approved medical fingertip pulse oximeter that customers can directly avail without the need for any formal prescription.
Price Performance
In the past six months, MASI’s shares have gained 11.2% compared with the
industry's 4.9% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 15% in the same time frame.
MASI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
DaVita, Ecolab and Universal Health Services.
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 44% compared with the
industry’s 20.4% growth in the past year.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.
Ecolab’s shares have gained 33.8% against the
industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.
