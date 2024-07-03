Avantor (AVTR) Launches Solutions for Gene Therapy Harvest

Avantor, Inc. ( AVTR Quick Quote AVTR - Free Report) recently released two innovative products aimed at revolutionizing the gene therapy harvest process. J.T.Baker Cell Lysis Solution and J.T.Baker Endonuclease are designed to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, improve operational outcomes and preserve the integrity of viral particles. These products will also help to meet the rising demand for sustainable solutions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Significance of the Announcement
Per Avantor, J.T. Baker Cell Lysis Solution and J.T. Baker Endonuclease will mark a significant contribution to the gene therapy industry, addressing both environmental and operational challenges.
J.T.Baker Cell Lysis Solution is an eco-friendly alternative to Octoxynol-9, a substance known for its toxicity to aquatic life. By being biodegradable and exhibiting low ecotoxicity, this solution aligns with global sustainability goals and stringent REACH regulations. Furthermore, it improves the efficiency of viral vector release during the critical upstream harvesting process, enhancing productivity and maintaining the quality of Adeno-associated virus particles. Its ready-to-use formulation simplifies workflow, minimizes contamination risk and optimizes bioreactor space, making it an effective tool for gene therapy manufacturers.
When combined with J.T.Baker Endonuclease, J.T. Baker Cell Lysis Solution effectively removes impurities and reduces aggregation, making the harvest process more streamlined and efficient. This synergy between the two products offers a robust solution for DNA clearance, customizable for various scales and compliant with cGMP standards. Avantor’s new offerings are not only intended to bring innovation in the field of gene therapy but also strengthen the company’s commitment to sustainability in biopharmaceutical production.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by BioSpace, the global gene therapy market is estimated to be worth $10.47 billion. It is anticipated to reach $52.40 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Furthermore, facility expansion for cell and gene therapies is one of the major factors driving the gene therapy market growth. Several in-house facilities and CDMOs for gene therapy manufacturing have begun investing in enhancing their production capacity, which, in turn, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players. The increasing number of investments by governments and the growing prevalence of targeted diseases are the factors fueling the market.
Recent Developments
In the previous month, Avantor appointed Corey Walker as president of Laboratory Solutions. Walker’s deep knowledge of the end markets and industry and his familiarity with the organization and customers make him the ideal leader for the Laboratory Solutions business.
Price Performance
Shares of Avantor have declined 9% so far this year against the
industry's 3.6% rise. The S&P 500 has witnessed a rise of 15% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Avantor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 43.4% compared with the
industry’s 15.2% rise in the past year. Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.80%. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 8.12%. Universal Health Services has gained 21.3% against the industry’s 20.4% decline in the past year.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.3%.
Ecolab’s shares have rallied 31.3% against the
industry’s 12.9% decline in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Avantor (AVTR) Launches Solutions for Gene Therapy Harvest
Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) recently released two innovative products aimed at revolutionizing the gene therapy harvest process. J.T.Baker Cell Lysis Solution and J.T.Baker Endonuclease are designed to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, improve operational outcomes and preserve the integrity of viral particles. These products will also help to meet the rising demand for sustainable solutions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
Significance of the Announcement
Per Avantor, J.T. Baker Cell Lysis Solution and J.T. Baker Endonuclease will mark a significant contribution to the gene therapy industry, addressing both environmental and operational challenges.
J.T.Baker Cell Lysis Solution is an eco-friendly alternative to Octoxynol-9, a substance known for its toxicity to aquatic life. By being biodegradable and exhibiting low ecotoxicity, this solution aligns with global sustainability goals and stringent REACH regulations. Furthermore, it improves the efficiency of viral vector release during the critical upstream harvesting process, enhancing productivity and maintaining the quality of Adeno-associated virus particles. Its ready-to-use formulation simplifies workflow, minimizes contamination risk and optimizes bioreactor space, making it an effective tool for gene therapy manufacturers.
When combined with J.T.Baker Endonuclease, J.T. Baker Cell Lysis Solution effectively removes impurities and reduces aggregation, making the harvest process more streamlined and efficient. This synergy between the two products offers a robust solution for DNA clearance, customizable for various scales and compliant with cGMP standards. Avantor’s new offerings are not only intended to bring innovation in the field of gene therapy but also strengthen the company’s commitment to sustainability in biopharmaceutical production.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by BioSpace, the global gene therapy market is estimated to be worth $10.47 billion. It is anticipated to reach $52.40 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Furthermore, facility expansion for cell and gene therapies is one of the major factors driving the gene therapy market growth. Several in-house facilities and CDMOs for gene therapy manufacturing have begun investing in enhancing their production capacity, which, in turn, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players. The increasing number of investments by governments and the growing prevalence of targeted diseases are the factors fueling the market.
Recent Developments
In the previous month, Avantor appointed Corey Walker as president of Laboratory Solutions. Walker’s deep knowledge of the end markets and industry and his familiarity with the organization and customers make him the ideal leader for the Laboratory Solutions business.
Price Performance
Shares of Avantor have declined 9% so far this year against the industry's 3.6% rise. The S&P 500 has witnessed a rise of 15% in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Avantor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) , Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 43.4% compared with the industry’s 15.2% rise in the past year.
Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.80%. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 8.12%.
Universal Health Services has gained 21.3% against the industry’s 20.4% decline in the past year.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.3%.
Ecolab’s shares have rallied 31.3% against the industry’s 12.9% decline in the past year.