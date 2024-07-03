Entergy Corporation’s ( ETR Quick Quote ETR - Free Report) continuous capital investments to upgrade distribution and transmission are likely to strengthen its infrastructure which would help enhance the performance of the company. The shift to renewable energy generation will boost its performance even further. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock. Growth Projections & Long-term Earnings Growth
Reasons to Add Entergy (ETR) to Your Portfolio Right Now
Entergy Corporation’s (ETR - Free Report) continuous capital investments to upgrade distribution and transmission are likely to strengthen its infrastructure which would help enhance the performance of the company. The shift to renewable energy generation will boost its performance even further.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.
Growth Projections & Long-term Earnings Growth
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share indicates growth of 6.7% and 7.1%, respectively.
The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of the company is pinned at 7.3%.
Dividend
Entergy has been rewarding its shareholders with dividend payments at regular intervals. It has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988. The current dividend yield of the company is 4.27% better than its industry’s yield of 3.74%.
Return on Equity
Entergy’s current return on equity (ROE) is pinned at 10.2%, which is more than the industry average of 9.9%. ROE, a profitable measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.
Investments & Customer Additions
The company plans to invest $19.76 billion during 2024-2026 to upgrade its distribution and transmission as well as support renewable expansion. These investments will mainly help to deliver reliability and resiliency, improve customers’ experience, and provide environmental and cost-efficiency benefits to customers.
Entergy’s regulated electric operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas generate a relatively stable and growing income. The company expects its cumulative weather-adjusted total retail growth to be around 6 TWh in 2024 which will gradually increase to 30 TWh by 2028. The addition of industrial customers is expected around 8-9% per annum till 2028.
Price Performance
Shares of Entergy have gained 3% in the past six months against the industry’s 2.4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) , CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) , and FirstEnergy (FE - Free Report) . Pampa Energia currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while CenterPoint Energy and FirstEnergy hold a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Pampa Energy has delivered an average earnings surprise of 81.14% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has gone up 14.14% in the last 60 days to $7.91 per share.
CenterPoint Energy has delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.13% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2024 and 2025 indicates year-on-year growth of 8.27% and 7.27% respectively.
FirstEnergy has delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.2% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has gone up 0.37% in the last 60 days to $2.69 per share.